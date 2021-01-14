Donna Lane Rooney, 68

Oct. 11, 1952-Dec. 26, 2020

Donna Lane Rooney passed away Dec. 26, 2020, surrounded by family at home.

She was an amazing wife and mother to many.

She loved to be with her family and loved to be with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed the Senior Center and hanging with her two special friends, Corinna Byrne of Mountain View, Wyoming, and Kitty Madina of Butte, Montana.

When weather gets better, and COVID-19 settles down, we would love to get together and have a celebration of life.

Thank you, Rita and Tom McLaren, for all your caring help.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shriners Hospital for Lexi and Donna.

Donna is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jerry L. Rooney; daughter, Veronica Rooney; son, Jason (Miho) Rooney; grandchildren, Stephanie Rooney, Shane Rooney, Brayden Rooney and Jesse Rooney; great-grandchildren, Lexi Matlock and Lukas Waters; brothers, Steven (Mary Helen) Lane and Mike (Tina) Lane; and a sister, Rita (Thomas) McLaren.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Rita Lane and a grandchild, Justin Morgan.

Condolences may be made at www.crandallfhevanston.com