Donna Kaye Cortez, 75

Oct. 24, 1945-Dec. 18, 2020

Donna Kaye Cortez passed away Dec. 18, 2020, in Butte. She was born on Oct. 24, 1945, in Germany, Ohio, the daughter of Robert D. and Rosile (Stafford) Baker. She attended grade school and high school in Franklyn, Ohio.

Donna married David Ronald Cortez on Nov. 8, 1977, in Butte. She worked at Perkins, Kmart, 4B’s Restaurant and gift shop, and was a homemaker for the better part of 20 years.

Donna loved reading the Bible, playing on the computer, doing puzzles and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Dee Shelby. She is survived by her husband, David; children, Becky Gaill and Tony Borda, Anthony Heaney, Michele and Michael Saunders, Theresa Cortez, Paula and Weston James, Angelita and John Coombes and Bill and Jollen Haney. Grandchildren, Lorisa, Clint and David Dodgorski, Tyler and Jason Fraley, Andrew Cortez, Ben and Sammi James, Chrystal and Dennis James-Regan, Kayla and Austin James, Sarah Borda Taylor and Ashley Borda Haynes; Miranda, Tanisha, and Janaya Heaney, Mataya Lancaster, and Trustina and Marci Ballard. Sisters, Becky and Albert Slaughter, Misty and LeAnn; brother, John Shelby.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Mountain View Cemetery.