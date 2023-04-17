Darlene was called to Heaven on April 13, 2023, after an extended illness. She was born in Quincy, Illinois and attended grade school in Quincy before moving with her family to Dines, WY where her dad worked in the coal mines. She completed high school in Reliance and met her future husband, Myron Overman there. They were married in 1955 and were together for 64 years until Myron's passing.

Darlene worked for many years at Montana Power Company in the accounting department before retiring. She also worked at Lockett's Bakery and Acadia until both businesses closed. Darlene was always very dedicated in all of her work.

She had many sewing projects including making Barbie doll clothes, and she loved to work on jigsaw puzzles. She loved to travel and was able to see a lot of the world. Darlene was very active in the Catholic Church and helped Father Beretta prepare for weekly Mass.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Myron and her daughter, Gail.

She is survived by her children: Brenda Isaacson, Steve (Linda) Overman, and Carolyn (Juan Carlos) Luciani. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jamie (Mark) Tuck, Jessie (Dave) Hughes, Darrell (Jen) Taylor, Jen (Brian) Facincani, Cory and Kyle Overman, Gina (Jordan) and Christi Luciani; great-grandchildren: Allie and Lexie Hughes, Alyssa and Tysan Tuck, Cole Taylor, Blake and Cody Facincani; plus a great-granddaughter due in May to Gina and Jordan.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated this morning, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, followed by interment with Rite of Committal in Holy Cross Cemetery.

A reception will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the East Side Athletic Club.

Darlene will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

