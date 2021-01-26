Donald Roberts, 83

May 12, 1938-Jan. 20, 2021

Donald Roberts of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully on Jan. 20, 2021, at his home, at the age of 83. He was born in Weiser, Idaho, to Gene and Carrie Roberts. He graduated from Beaverhead High School in Dillon, MT.

Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served on the FDR naval ship. He married his high school sweetheart, Betty Robinson, in September of 1959. After settling down in Butte, they had three children, two sons and one daughter.

He worked and retired for 3M for 35 years. Upon retirement, they relocated to Idaho. Donald was preceded in death by his son, Keith; and his parents. He is survived by his wife of 62 years; and his children, Kelli and her husband, Tony and their two children, Jordan and Kaycie Kunz; son, Tony Roberts. Also survived by sister, Judy and her husband, John Roeder; as well as sister-in-law and her husband, Ruth and Ray Boylan; and several nieces and nephews.

The family is planning a memorial at a future date.