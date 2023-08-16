Donald John Ryan

Donald John Ryan passed away Friday, August 11, 2023 at his home in Butte. He was born in Great Falls, Montana on Tuesday, September 1, 1931 to Thomas C. and Ethel M. (Ulman) Ryan. Donald graduated from high school in Great Falls then served his country in the United State Navy from 1950 until 1956. He married Marilyn Johnson on June 5, 1955 and she preceded him in death in 2005.

Donald worked as an electrical technician for the Federal Aviation Administration until his retirement in 1985. He and Marilyn loved to travel and crossed the United States from coast to coast 5 times and from border to border 3 times. He was a longtime and active member in the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, # 11.

Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, Thomas Ryan, Richard Ryan and David and Barbara Ryan, grandson Matthew and great-grandsons, Hunter and Chase. Also surviving are his brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Mary Ryan of Helena and sister-in-law, Rose Higgens of Massachusetts.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.