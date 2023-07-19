Donald Edward Griffith Sr. "Griff"

March 27, 1935 - July 18, 2023

Donald Edward Griffith Sr. "Griff", surrounded by loved ones, entered God's heavenly arms on July 18, 2023. Born March 27, 1935, in Johnstown, PA, son of the late John James Griffith and Grace Fidelis (Hammers) Griffith. Don was preceded in death by siblings: John, Robert, Richard, Katherine, Phyllis, and Betty. He is survived by his loving wife, Colleen (Mulcahy) Griffith, with whom he would have shared 60 years of marriage this coming August 2, 2023.

Griff, as he was known by all, had many adventures during his young adult life. Early challenges included surviving the massive Johnstown flood of 1936, where infant Don was plucked off a 2nd floor roof by a lifeboat. Scarlet fever was also a challenge with several setbacks taking place over a year's period. Don's early years were spent fishing with his father, wrestling for Johnstown High, and boxing at the local club.

Upon graduating from high school, Don joined the Air Force where he spent the next six years sharpening his electronic skills. He spent most of his time in France. Once Griff achieved his honorable discharge, he went to work for Boeing. While working at Boeing, Don had the chance to work on the newest addition of Air Force One. He always bragged that he got to lay in the same bed as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Don was extremely proud that his legacy continued to the next generation. Don moved his new family from Seattle to Butte in January of 1965. He briefly worked with the ACM as an electrician before starting a stellar career with Mountain Bell. Griff was so proud of completing many advanced training programs in half the time it took the younger generation. His work ethic was far and beyond the average persons.

While working at Boeing in Seattle, Don met the love of his life, Colleen Mulcahy. After several months of courtship, Don married his best friend on August 2, 1963. The happy couple later had five wonderful children. It was very evident that Griff continued to love his beautiful wife, as he doted on her each and every day.

Don is survived by his wife, Colleen (Mulcahy) Griffith; his five children: Maureen (Vern) Martell, Donald (Barbara) Griffith, Colleen (Jeff) Rudio, May (Howard) Lodge, and Katie (Jerry) Haxby. Don also leaves a loving legacy of fifteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren with three more on the way. Don is preceded in death by his loving parents; siblings; in-laws; and BBF George Boston.

Daddy, you taught us all how to love. Your dedication to mom inspired us all to remain by the sides of our loved one regardless of the challenges we may face. You taught us to camp, fish, cook, remodel, invent, and garden. You taught each of your children to love their children and to cherish each minute spent together as a family. No more will you cast a line, wear a green beard on St. Pat's, build a birdhouse, grow the best vegetables, watch spooky movies while enjoying popcorn parties, or give a grandchild a horsey ride. But know well, you have left a lasting legacy of love and dedication that will carry us all until we meet once again. We love you and will greatly miss you!!!

Please join us in remembrance of Donald Edward Griffith Sr. on Saturday, July 22 at 1:00 p.m., St. Patrick's Church. Donald will be put to rest on August 2nd in a celebration of his life and in honor of Don and Colleen's 60th wedding anniversary.