April 18, 1929-Nov. 30, 2020

Donald “Don” E. Keele, 91, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Anaconda Community Hospital, from COVID-19.

Don was born in Groveland Bingham, Idaho, on April 18, 1929, to Elton and Beatrice Keele. Don was raised and went to school in Blackfoot, Idaho.

He enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 21 and served in the Korean War, receiving Army Occupation Medal of Japan, Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Star, and United Nations Service Medal earning the rank of sergeant.

Don settled in Anaconda before he enlisted in the Army, working for Anaconda Company, after receiving an Honorable Discharge from the Army. He returned to Anaconda going back to work at the Anaconda Company. After learning to weld he became a boilermaker.

Don married the love of his life, Violet Sue Jones, on Jan. 30, 1954. Together they raised their family in the West Valley in the home that he built and lived in until his death. His upbringing was you don't throw it away because it broke, you repaired it. He was very gifted in welding, carpentry, auto mechanics, plumbing and electrical. He learned by doing it and was selfless, in helping others.