April 18, 1929-Nov. 30, 2020
Donald “Don” E. Keele, 91, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Anaconda Community Hospital, from COVID-19.
Don was born in Groveland Bingham, Idaho, on April 18, 1929, to Elton and Beatrice Keele. Don was raised and went to school in Blackfoot, Idaho.
He enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 21 and served in the Korean War, receiving Army Occupation Medal of Japan, Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Star, and United Nations Service Medal earning the rank of sergeant.
Don settled in Anaconda before he enlisted in the Army, working for Anaconda Company, after receiving an Honorable Discharge from the Army. He returned to Anaconda going back to work at the Anaconda Company. After learning to weld he became a boilermaker.
Don married the love of his life, Violet Sue Jones, on Jan. 30, 1954. Together they raised their family in the West Valley in the home that he built and lived in until his death. His upbringing was you don't throw it away because it broke, you repaired it. He was very gifted in welding, carpentry, auto mechanics, plumbing and electrical. He learned by doing it and was selfless, in helping others.
Don enjoyed being with his family and friends having barbecues, snowmobiling, camping and hunting. After he retired from the smelter, he went to work for AFFCO for a few years. He started and ran his own Cement Vault Business, which he did into his mid-80s, and got a street named after him. Don was honored to be part of Our Lady of the Rockies.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Elton and Beatrice Robinson Keele; brother, Leo Keele; sisters, Needa Saba, Marlene Smith, Wilma Barrowman. His wife, Violet; son, Danny Joe Wyant; and infant son, Russ David Keele; and his faithful canine companion, Sadie.
He is survived by his daughter, Mona (Mike) Olsen; sons, Elton (Dana) Keele; Dennis (Linda) Keele; Chris Keele; and daughter, Tammy Gates. Don had numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Brothers, Leland Keele, Floyd (Sally) Keele, Rudy (Linda) Higgins; sister, Judy Cassidy; and sister in-law, Belva Tarkalson.
Please remember to wear your mask (required) and practice social distancing.
Viewing will be held at Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Services will be held at Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service.
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Don's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.
