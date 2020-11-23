Dona Jean (Smith) Rivers, 90

Growing up with four younger brothers, Dona did not shy away from physical competition, boasting that she could hit a baseball as well as any boy, yet she was always the motherly, older sister. Even in adulthood, her brothers sought her advice and avoided her displeasure. As much as her husband, Luke, loved to travel, Dona relished staying home, except for golf. Dona thoroughly enjoyed her brother Jim's generous “Smith family vacations” to the Hawaiian golf resorts of Kapalua and Mauna Lani and willingly traveled to Jim's golf resort near Eureka, Montana, spending weeks at a time with her brothers and their families. As the aches and pains of aging caught up with Dona, she blamed her “bad arm” on all the golf she played with her brothers.

Where Dona excelled most was simply being mom. Her children ventured into the world with the security of knowing they always had mom and the family home to return to, should life knock them around. In times of crisis or trouble, big or small, Dona was there. When her oldest son fought in the Iraq war, it was Dona's reassuring voice on late night phone calls that injected him with the strength he needed to serve our country. When her daughter went through a painful rehabilitation from a car accident Dona was there through each therapy session. When her daughters became mothers, Dona was there to reassure, teach and support them. Dona addressed the minor travails and misdemeanors of her children's adolescence in her own way without the need of immediately burdening Luke. In time, these youthful transgressions did come out, usually at a family dinner, after Luke was primed for the revelation with wine or Irish coffee, the statute of limitations for scolding or punishment safely passed, replaced by time, with laughter at the predicament and lesson the child learned.