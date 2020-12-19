Dolores McAuliffe

Aug. 18, 1931-Nov. 13, 2020
Dolores Anne McAuliffe of Golden, Colo. passed away in Wheat Ridge, Colo. on November 13, 2020. She was 89 years of age. Dolores was born in Butte, Montana on August 18, 1931 to William and Anne (Metully) Carveth. She graduated from Butte High in 1949. She received a Bachelor's Degree from the St. James School of Nursing in Butte in 1951 and worked as a registered nurse for the majority of her life. She was passionate about antique and curio collecting and holiday decorating. She was a 50-year member of SPNJ (Slovenian Natl Benefit Society) Lodge 208.
She is survived by her loving husband, Donald C. McAuliffe; son Daniel C. McAuliffe; daughter Brittany Hughes; her grandchildren and her pet dog Pebbles. A funeral service will be held at a later date. Her family can be reached at 303-278-7684 in Golden, CO.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.