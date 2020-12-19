Dolores Mallon, 93

Oct. 7, 1927-Dec. 15, 2020

Dolores Irene Mallon was born to Arvid and Irene Coleman on Oct. 7, 1927, in Eveleth, Minnesota. She passed away due to COVID on Dec. 15, 2020, in Dillon, Montana.

Dolores and her parents traveled west to Bingham Canyon, Utah, when she was a baby and then settled in Butte, Montana. She and her siblings grew up in the Dublin Gulch area of Butte. She attended the Blaine School in Centerville and rode to school on the streetcar, which went by her home for the first four years. Dolores later had to walk to and from school, and if you know Butte, she really did have an uphill climb in the snow! She graduated from Butte High School in 1945.

Dolores worked at the Silver and Grand Dime store, Decker Brothers Food Brokerage and then landed a job as a secretary at the First National Bank. She went on to work there for four years.