Dianne Florence Hardesty

July 2, 1951 - May 22, 2023

Dianne Florence Hardesty was greeted in Heaven by her precious son Brian, Monday, May 22, 2023. She was born in Butte, Monday, July 2, 1951 to Thomas and Catherine (Fisher) O'Connor. Dianne attended local schools and graduated from Butte High School. She married the love of her life, Thomas Hardesty Sr. on Saturday, January 30, 1971 in Butte and together they had four sons.

Dianne was an amazing wife and mother and dedicated her life to caring for her sons as well as extended family, friends of her boys and neighborhood kids. She nurtured her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with love and affection and was considered second mom by many.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Tom Hardesty Sr.; sons and daughters-in-law: Tom and Jennifer Hardesty of Butte, Shean and Beverly Hardesty of Anchorage, AK and Joe and Jessica Hardesty of Butte.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Sean, Jacob and Brett Hardesty, Sam and Ben Misplon, Bryton, Briley, and Brienna Hardesty and Evan and Aubri Elshire; her great-grandchildren: Colton, Luna, Marley, Gage, Cooper, and Luke; sister, Sharon Malkovich (Dan), sister, Paddy Wendt; brother, Mick O'Connor (Shirley); sister, Margie Harry (Mike); brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Butch and Chris Hardesty all of Butte as well as numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Dianne is preceded in death by her cherished son, Brian; her parents: Tom and Catherine O'Connor; in-laws: Jim and Delores Sullivan; her brothers: Tommy and Bobby O'Connor and sister-in-law, Sally Selon.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be conducted Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 12 noon in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home with Father Thomas Haffey officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home beginning that morning at 11 o'clock. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery and areception will follow at the Butte Depot. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.