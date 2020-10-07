On a beautiful fall day our beloved sister, aunt, friend was called home to the Lord.

Dianha Maie Sayles was born as a twin — the 2nd of a family of eleven — on Sept. 26, 1948, to Cecil and Bernice Malloy, with her twin sister Donna.

Donna and Dianha were very close all through life and Donna lost a big piece of her heart when her twin sister left to be with our Lord.

Dianha was talented, artsy, and could flip anything into a nice decorative piece.

Di was a caregiver to everyone who crossed her path, taking care of elderly friends and all her family. She was especially close to her niece, Makayla, and nephew, Zakk, taking them on very special camping trips and lots of adventures.

Di is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Bernice; sister, Sandra; nephews, Robby Malloy and Zakk Mulcahy; and sister-in-law, Sandra Malloy.

Di is survived by her brothers and sisters and their spouses, Donna and Bill Bear, Sue and Nelson Alandt and their children, Kathy White and her children, Bob and Nancy Malloy and children, Dan Malloy and his children, Nadine and Steve Malkovich, Tress and Jim Mulcahy (and their daughter Makayla), Geraldine Malloy, and Bill Malloy and his children. She is also survived by her close friend Deb Heah.