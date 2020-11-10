Diane Mulcahy, 85

Oct. 6, 1935-Nov. 5, 2020

Diane Mulcahy passed away on Nov. 5, 2020, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. This disease may have taken her memories but not her spirit, sense of humor, or humanity.

Born Diane Martha Sauter, she was born on Oct. 6, 1935, to Albert and Margaret (Hale) Sauter in Lemmon, South Dakota. Her twin sister, Donna, was born just a few minutes before her. She graduated from Sweet Grass County High School.

Diane was the ultimate wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was loved and admired by everyone who knew her. She loved cooking, baking, and volunteering. She was in her element at every North side grille at the Civic Center. She loved feeding people and people would go out of their way to have one of “Lady Di's” hamburgers. Mom also loved taking pictures. A lot of pictures! She never missed a holiday, family gathering, birthday, or any special occasion. She told our family's history in the pictures that she took. We'd sometimes say, “Mom, we are all going to need glasses from all the camera flashes”, but we all knew one day those pictures would tell the story of our family.

Mom and Dad were married on July 30, 1955. They were blessed with six children; Janet, Thomas, John, Maurice Jr., James, and Amy.