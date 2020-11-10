Diane Mulcahy, 85

Oct. 6, 1935-Nov. 5, 2020
Diane Mulcahy passed away on Nov. 5, 2020, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. This disease may have taken her memories but not her spirit, sense of humor, or humanity.
Born Diane Martha Sauter, she was born on Oct. 6, 1935, to Albert and Margaret (Hale) Sauter in Lemmon, South Dakota. Her twin sister, Donna, was born just a few minutes before her. She graduated from Sweet Grass County High School.
Diane was the ultimate wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was loved and admired by everyone who knew her. She loved cooking, baking, and volunteering. She was in her element at every North side grille at the Civic Center. She loved feeding people and people would go out of their way to have one of “Lady Di's” hamburgers. Mom also loved taking pictures. A lot of pictures! She never missed a holiday, family gathering, birthday, or any special occasion. She told our family's history in the pictures that she took. We'd sometimes say, “Mom, we are all going to need glasses from all the camera flashes”, but we all knew one day those pictures would tell the story of our family.
Mom and Dad were married on July 30, 1955. They were blessed with six children; Janet, Thomas, John, Maurice Jr., James, and Amy.
Diane is survived by her children, Janet and Tim Shea, Tom and Cyndie Mulcahy, John and Toni Mulcahy, Maurice Jr. and Raelene Mulcahy, Jim and Tressie Mulcahy, and Amy and Gary Hopewell; her grandchildren, Timothy III, Nicholas, Tom Jr., James, Joey, Danette, Jenny, John David, Denice, Ashley, Shayla, Kylie, Makayla, Jory, Sean, Kala, Cody, and Adam; 31 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her twin sister, Donna Smith; Alberta and Bob Issacson; Ray and Mary Katherine Elgin; numerous nieces and nephews; and many cherished friends, which include her good friend, Karen Anderson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice; her parents, Margaret and Albert Sauter; step-mother, Katherine; sister, Janet; brother, Nathan; brother-in-law, Charlie Smith; and her grandchildren, Matthew, Zakk, Angie, and Ryan. She was also preceded in death by her friends, Dianha Sayles and Mary Oase.
The family wishes to extend a very heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Continental Care. These amazing people became her family and took such good care of her.
Cremation has taken place. Services will be held at a time when family and friends can gather safely and honor the memory of the best mom, gramma, and great-gramma. Memorials are suggested to Albert's Angel Fund, or the Ancient Order of Hibernian's St. Patrick's Cemetery Restoration Fund.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.