Derri Ann Johnson, 62

Sept. 29, 1957-Sept. 24, 2020
Derri Ann Johnson passed away on September 24, 2020 of natural causes, just shy of her 63rd birthday.
Derri was born on September 29, 1957 to Edgar and Rose Marie Johnson. Born the first daughter, following her 4 older brothers, she had the Gerber baby looks and was the apple of her dad’s eye. Everyone knew how much pride Edgar had in Derri, and we always referred to her as his favorite.
Derri attended Butte public schools, graduating from Butte High with the class of 1977. Derri began employment in the food industry and the Butte Sheltered Workshop. Derri was a social butterfly and loved to make friends she could visit with and never forgot a face or name. Derri loved making and receiving phone calls. She also loved attending family gatherings, where she would visit with everyone who attended. She was always inquisitive about how they were doing. Derri enjoyed playing bingo with friends and loved making beaded necklaces and bracelets.
Derri’s life was cut short, and she had disability challenges, but she was strong willed and did things on her terms.
Derri is survived by her brothers: Doug, Dale (Cheryl), Dean, Mike (Michelle) Johnson. Sisters, Terri Vigus (Tony) and Rosemary (Dodd) O’Neill. She is survived by Nephews: Kory (Jo), Keith (Lisa), Mark and Paul Johnson. Nieces: Brook (Josiah) Hodge, Amanda (Chris) Trujillo, Tiea (Brian) Goerlich, Bo O’Neill. She is also survived by great nieces and nephews.
Derri was preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Rose Johnson, brother- in-law Bill Vigus and nephew Trent Vigus.
Due to COVID-19, a small service will be held at a later date.
A special thanks to Heidi and the staff at Elkhorn Healthcare and Rehabilitation for the love and excellent care they gave Derri while she was a resident there.
Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Derri. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Derri and her family.
