Derri Ann Johnson, 62

Sept. 29, 1957-Sept. 24, 2020

Derri Ann Johnson passed away on September 24, 2020 of natural causes, just shy of her 63rd birthday.

Derri was born on September 29, 1957 to Edgar and Rose Marie Johnson. Born the first daughter, following her 4 older brothers, she had the Gerber baby looks and was the apple of her dad’s eye. Everyone knew how much pride Edgar had in Derri, and we always referred to her as his favorite.

Derri attended Butte public schools, graduating from Butte High with the class of 1977. Derri began employment in the food industry and the Butte Sheltered Workshop. Derri was a social butterfly and loved to make friends she could visit with and never forgot a face or name. Derri loved making and receiving phone calls. She also loved attending family gatherings, where she would visit with everyone who attended. She was always inquisitive about how they were doing. Derri enjoyed playing bingo with friends and loved making beaded necklaces and bracelets.

Derri’s life was cut short, and she had disability challenges, but she was strong willed and did things on her terms.