Dennis Michael Capria

October 8, 1946 - May 27, 2023

We are very sorry to inform you that our father, Dennis Michael Capria, passed away on May 27, 2023, age 76. He passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family in Walkerville, MT.

Dennis was born October 8, 1946, in Manhattan, NY, to Joseph Paul and Elizabeth Theresa (Trainor) Capria. Dennis served in the US Navy from 1964 to 1968. He graduated from Chabot College, CA in 1976 and went on to own Capria Construction in 1989. His job eventually led him to Morro Bay, CA, a place he loved.

Dennis is survived by his children: Ursula Morris (David), and Kirk Capria (Jennifer); sisters and brothers: Helen Kelly, George Brady (Mary), Janette Hughes (Jim), Joe Capria, Kathleen Sallender (Curt); seven grandchildren: Mitchell Capria (Tatum), Daniel Olson (Sarah), Alec Capria (Rhiannon), Derek Olson, Dakota Daniels, Dylan Capria, Ethan Capria; one great-grandchild (PJ); and his many nieces and nephews.

Anyone that came across Dennis was immediately a friend. He always sent a card and was the glue that kept us all together. Above all else, Dennis was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, and friend who will be deeply missed.

A celebration of life will be held in Morro Bay, CA, the place he loved, when his grandchildren are home from the Armed Forces - date to be announced later.

Thank you to all the staff at Southwest Montana Community Health, St. James Hospital and Senior Solutions in Butte, MT, your support in his journey the past few weeks will never be forgotten.

