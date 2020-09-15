Dennis Howard Corcoran, 64

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dec. 29, 1955-Sept. 10, 2020

Dennis Howard Corcoran died peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the age of 64.

He was born on December 29, 1955, in Anaconda, Montana, the fourth of six children, the son of Robert and Florence “Flossie” (Miller) Corcoran.

Dennis married Linda Allen on September 24, 1977, at St. Peter’s Church. They were blessed with one son, Michael.

Dennis attended local schools and graduated from Anaconda Senior High in 1974. He worked at various jobs as a mechanic, including Eddy’s Service and G & R Gas Station, before he settled on Dee Motor Company, where he worked as a mechanic for 28 years, before his retirement in 2011. The Dee Motor Family was a part of our family. He was a proud member of the Anaconda Ancient Order of Hibernians, Div. No. 1. (AOH) for over 40 years. He contributed countless hours to the organization over the years for events such as the Family Picnic, originating at Upper Warm Springs Creek Picnic Area, where the “red hot dogs” were epic, the St. Patrick’s Day Race and parade, and cooking for the monthly Steak Fry, during summers, in Washoe Park. His AOH Brothers were a major part of his life. Slainte