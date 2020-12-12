Delores McAuliffe, 89

Aug. 18, 1931-Nov. 13, 2020

Delores was born in Butte, Montana, on Aug. 18, 1931, to William and Anne (Metully) Carveth. She graduated from Butte High in 1949. She received a Bachelor's Degree from the St. James School of Nursing in Butte in 1951 and worked as a registered nurse for the majority of her life. She was passionate about antique and curio collecting and holiday decorating. She was a 50-year member of SPNJ (Slovenian Natl Benefit Society) Lodge 208.