Delores Ann McAuliffe, 89

Aug. 18, 1931-Nov. 13, 2020

Dolores was born in Butte, Montana, on Aug. 18, 1931, to William and Anne (Metully) Carveth. She graduated from Butte High in 1949. She received a bachelor's degree from the St. James School of Nursing, in Butte, in 1951, and worked as a registered nurse for the majority of her life. She was passionate about antique and curio collecting and holiday decorating. She was a 50-year member of SPNJ (Slovenian National Benefit Society) Lodge 208.