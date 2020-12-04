 Skip to main content
Delores Ann McAuliffe, 89
Aug. 18, 1931-Nov. 13, 2020

Delores Ann McAuliffe of Golden, Colorado, passed away in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, on Nov. 13, 2020. She was 89 years of age.

Dolores was born in Butte, Montana, on Aug. 18, 1931, to William and Anne (Metully) Carveth. She graduated from Butte High in 1949. She received a bachelor's degree from the St. James School of Nursing, in Butte, in 1951, and worked as a registered nurse for the majority of her life. She was passionate about antique and curio collecting and holiday decorating. She was a 50-year member of SPNJ (Slovenian National Benefit Society) Lodge 208.

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald C. McAuliffe; son, Daniel C. McAuliffe; daughter, Brittany Hughes; her grandchildren; and her pet dog, Pebbles.

A funeral service will be held at a later date. Her family can be reached at 303-278-7684 in Golden, Colorado.

