Delaney Lynn Doherty

April 28, 2006 - August 3, 2023

On August 3, 2023, our Heavenly Father called our beautiful girl home following a motor vehicle accident. Delaney Lynn Doherty, 17, was born in Fargo, ND on April 28, 2006. She spent her first 2 years in Grand Forks, ND before she and her family moved to the Belgrade, MT area in 2009. Delaney was a bright, beautiful light who shined her Godly gifts on everyone she knew. She was an amazing friend to so many, and always went out of her way to make sure others were taken care of. Her huge heart was apparent to anyone who knew her or anyone who just met her. She radiated light and kindness and made this world a better place every single day. Delaney was going to be a Senior at Manhattan High School. She was blessed with so many gifts, a straight A student and an athlete who excelled in both softball and volleyball. She was able to make so many amazing friends and learn so many valuable lessons playing sports with her teammates. She made life-long memories and bonds with her awesome teammates and friends that will be cherished forever.

It is safe to say Delaney lived more life in her 17 years than most do in 90. She was always on the go, between sports, working at Starbucks, hanging with friends, family trips, and taking care of her people, she was non-stop. And she did it all with the biggest smile on her face, bringing love and light to others along the way. We were so blessed to have the 17 years with her, and she left this world way better than she found it.

Delaney is survived by her parents (Mark and Chantel Doherty, Belgrade, MT), grandparents (Dennis and Lynn Doherty, Canyon Ferry Lake), grandparents (Brian and Penny Solum, Lake Park, MN and their daughter Samantha), grandparents (Conrad and Jane Holien, Fargo, ND), uncle/aunt (Scott and Kim Doherty, Butte MT and their children Levi, Chase, Raegan, and Emmy), uncle/aunt (Michael and Kim Doherty, Helena MT and their children Ryleigh and McKinleigh), uncle/aunt (Nick and Nikki Holien, Fargo ND and their children Logan, Jaeda, Quinn, and Nolan, and uncle (Joe Holien, Oregon). Swing for the fences, sweet girl, and know that we are already counting down the days until we see you again.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday Aug 10, at 10 A.M. with a Funeral Service at 11 A.M. at Springhill Presbyterian Church, Bozeman Site (4769 W Babcock). A reception will follow at Manhattan High School.

Webcast available at: https://springhillpres.com/sermonsmedia/livestream

In lieu of flowers or cards, please consider a donation to the Manhattan Softball Association who is building much-needed batting cages in Delaney's honor. Venmo: @manhattanyouthsoftball Address: Manhattan Youth Softball, P.O. Box 810, Manhattan, MT 59741.

