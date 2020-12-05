Debra ‘Debbey' Rivera (Brown) Warren, 69

Debbey exemplified what it means to be a loving human. She was selfless, forgiving, patient, kind and humble. She gave so much and expected so little in return. She always answered the phone with, “Well hi, how are you doing today?” And she truly meant it. She loved her family deeply and cherished phone calls, cards and letters, and precious time spent with them. She enjoyed wonderful trips with Jeff to Nashville and New York City to attend her niece, Sarah's and nephew, Sam's weddings, made possible by Jack's cousin, Bob Beary and his wife, Laura caring for Jack in her absence. She adored her little grandniece, Eleanor, and was looking forward to welcoming another grandniece in January. Upon Jack's death, she moved back to Billings, where she lived within two miles of both Ralph and Janet and was closer to Jeff in Missoula. This final chapter of her life was cut cruelly short by a devastating and fast-growing cancer. She never lost her beautiful smile and was more concerned with how her family and friends were taking the news than she was with her own suffering.