Deborah Rose Raymond Oaas, 67

Oh, did she soar! She loved studying and having incredible dialogue as she discerned her faith in a deep and beautiful way. Although her health continued to be compromised, she finished her degree and graduated in 2005. She dedicated her passion for service to the Catherine of Sienna Institute and loved working on Parish Retreats at Sacred Heart Parish. Her health had become a hindrance to continuing and with a deep regret she left her ministry.

However, with loss comes gain for those who are open to God’s will. She became a grandmother in 1995, to Sammuel James Benski and three years later, Kaed Michael Benski. She was graced with Patrick Joseph Bibbens in 2007 and Abigail Rose Bibbens in 2010. She treasured every moment with these beautiful grandchildren. She also loved it when Cosette Nicole Benski became her granddaughter in 2003.

As much as she loved her ministry passion, without question her most fulfilling role and greatest love was being a regular mom who coached basketball and soccer for Jon and Erika and being involved in every facet of their lives as they grew up. She was an incredible cook and loved to prepare gourmet meals. At Thanksgiving for many years, she hosted all of the Oaas family for nearly a week of fabulous meals and hospitality. She would look forward to this gathering every year. But how she loved being a Mom, GrandMom, Mommom, and a soul mate, to her husband.