May 17, 1959 – June 4, 2023
Deborah L. Bennett passed away on June 4, 2023 at St James Healthcare with her family by her side. Debbie was born on May 17, 1959, to Joe and Lu Anne Bennett in Butte, Montana. After graduating from Butte Central in the class of 1977, she went to work for the Mountain Bell Telephone Company. Her love for the outdoors brought her to Denver, Colorado where she became a lifelong Bronco fan. She cooked for various dude ranches and restaurants in the Denver area. Debbie had a heart of gold and would be the first to help anyone in need. Animals were a special part of her family. She loved and took great care of her pets. She loved sports, camping, fishing, Candy Crush and carpentry projects.
Debbie is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Lu Anne; brother, Tim Bennett; sister, Connie and numerous aunts and uncles. She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her sisters: Cathy (Tom) Pomroy, Laurie (Dick) Wenzel, Christy Bennett, Adrian (Rob) Bennett and sister-in –law, Donna Bennett. Debbie has many nieces and nephews that were very special to her as well. She is now at peace and reunited with her furry friends Chloe and Cubby.
Memorials in her memory to the Belmont Senior Center and Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter will be truly appreciated.
A family memorial service will take place later this Summer.