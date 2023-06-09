Deborah L. Bennett passed away on June 4, 2023 at St James Healthcare with her family by her side. Debbie was born on May 17, 1959, to Joe and Lu Anne Bennett in Butte, Montana. After graduating from Butte Central in the class of 1977, she went to work for the Mountain Bell Telephone Company. Her love for the outdoors brought her to Denver, Colorado where she became a lifelong Bronco fan. She cooked for various dude ranches and restaurants in the Denver area. Debbie had a heart of gold and would be the first to help anyone in need. Animals were a special part of her family. She loved and took great care of her pets. She loved sports, camping, fishing, Candy Crush and carpentry projects.