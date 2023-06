JORY - Funeral service for Yvonnie Jory will be conducted this morning at 10:00 a.m. in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home. Friends may call beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Gail's Small Dog Rescue, Our Lady of the Rockies or Easter Seals/Highlands Hospice.