Wayrynen-Richards notices for Dec. 11, 2020
Wayrynen-Richards

McMILLEN — Mr. John C. McMillen passed away Tuesday morning at The Springs of Butte. Cremation has taken place. No services are planned. Private graveside interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.

KORNEC — MaryLou Kornec passed away Tuesday evening in St. James Healthcare. Cremation has taken place. Her obituary will be published when completed.

