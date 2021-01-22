Wayrynen Richards death notice Jan. 23, 2021

Wayrynen-Richards
MOGUS — Funeral services for Margaret Mogus will be conducted this (Saturday) morning at 10 o'clock in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home with Father Patrick Beretta officiating. Cremation will follow. Please observe all COVID-CDC guidelines and face masks are required.
