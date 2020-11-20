 Skip to main content
Wayrynen-Richards death notice for Nov. 21, 2020
Wayrynen-Richards

KELLY — Friends of Mrs. Donna M. Kelly may call after 9 a.m. this Saturday in St. Patrick's Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Please follow all COVID-19 protocols.

