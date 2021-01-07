 Skip to main content
Wayrynen Richards death notice for Jan. 8, 2021
Wayrynen Richards death notice for Jan. 8, 2021

Death Notice VIGURS

Wayrynen Richards 

VIGURS — Memorial services for Charlotte Vigurs will be conducted this afternoon at 1 o'clock in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home and interment of ashes will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Please observe all COVID-CDC guidelines and face masks will be required.

