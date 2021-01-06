Wayrynen Richards death notice for Jan. 7, 2021

Wayrynen Richards
BUCKLEY — Memorial Services for Larry Buckley will be conducted this Thursday morning, Jan. 7, at 11 o'clock, at Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home with Deacon Dan McGrath officiating. A Zoom call option is available at https:/zoom.us7732022232?pwd=VFFvWk9SbEJYQ2JvOVhIMU1DZWFSQT09. Those attending are asked to observe all COVID/CDC guidelines and face masks are required.
VIGURS — Memorial services for Charlotte Vigurs will be conducted Friday afternoon at 1 o'clock in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home and interment of ashes will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Please observe all COVID/CDC guidelines and face masks will be required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.