Wayrynen Richards death notice for Jan. 7, 2021
Larry Buckley

Wayrynen Richards 

BUCKLEY — Memorial Services for Larry Buckley will be conducted this Thursday morning, Jan. 7, at 11 o'clock, at Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home with Deacon Dan McGrath officiating. A Zoom call option is available at https:/zoom.us7732022232?pwd=VFFvWk9SbEJYQ2JvOVhIMU1DZWFSQT09. Those attending are asked to observe all COVID/CDC guidelines and face masks are required.

VIGURS — Memorial services for Charlotte Vigurs will be conducted Friday afternoon at 1 o'clock in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home and interment of ashes will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Please observe all COVID/CDC guidelines and face masks will be required.

