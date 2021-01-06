Wayrynen Richards death notice for Jan. 7, 2021

Wayrynen Richards

BUCKLEY — Memorial Services for Larry Buckley will be conducted this Thursday morning, Jan. 7, at 11 o'clock, at Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home with Deacon Dan McGrath officiating. A Zoom call option is available at https:/zoom.us7732022232?pwd=VFFvWk9SbEJYQ2JvOVhIMU1DZWFSQT09. Those attending are asked to observe all COVID/CDC guidelines and face masks are required.