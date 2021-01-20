 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wayrynen-Richards death notice for Jan. 21, 2021
0 comments

Wayrynen-Richards death notice for Jan. 21, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Margaret Mogus

Wayrynen-Richards

MOGUS — The remains of Margaret Mogus are in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home where services will be conducted Saturday morning at 10 o'clock with Father Patrick Beretta officiating. Cremation will follow. Please observe all COVID-CDC guidelines and face masks are required.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News