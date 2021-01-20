Wayrynen-Richards death notice for Jan. 21, 2021

Wayrynen-Richards

UZLIC — Mr. James R. Uzlic passed away Sunday evening in a Missoula hospital. Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be conducted Friday morning at 10 o'clock in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home with Deacon John Uggetti officiating. Interment of ashes will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Please observe all COVID-CDC guidelines and face masks are required.