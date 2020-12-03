Wayrynen-Richards death notice Dec. 4, 2020

Wayrynen-Richards
MONTGOMERY — Private funeral services for Gary Montgomery will be conducted. You may join the funeral at the following link: https://zoom.us/j/99979213136pwd=Z2E3RnZHZW5weERmQjJaTE9QOXl6QT09
Meeting code is 999 7921 3136 and the pass code in 555056
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.