Wayrynen death notices for Nov. 10, 2020
hoffman Toivenen

Wayrynen-Richards

HOFFMAN — Robert E. Hoffman Jr. passed away November 3rd in Butte. His obituary can be read at www.wayrynen-richards.com.

TOIVONEN — Mr. Robert William Toivonen passed away Friday at his home in Butte. Due to COVID-19, private services will be conducted. A public service will be held when possible.

