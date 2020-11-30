 Skip to main content
Wayrynen death notice Nov. 28, 2020
Wayrynen death notice Nov. 28, 2020

BLOW — Private funeral mass for Sharon Blow will be held in St. Ann Catholic Church and burial with Rite of Committal will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials in Sharon's name can be made to a charity of the donor's choice. You may attend this funeral virtually using the following link.

Topic: bryn godbout's Zoom Meeting

Time: Nov 30, 2020 10:45 AM Mountain Time Join Zoom Meeting

https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__us05web.zoom.us_j_5211815937-3Fpwd-3DT1NEZE5rWVJQYXByNi9jSUZuOFI2dz09&amp;d=DwICAg&amp;c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&amp;r=gbxjR4HNPp6ZuWlDa9hiQkV1wybZ7403McneqAVUMlg&amp;m=_ykoXH85y-L6Q-Hj8AacIxSe2KW8srPw2fk6dn-j7AM&amp;s=MCbCLC7EY35jzipcxDppXx3Gt6QFeOrph1X2QTKcqDM&amp;e

Meeting ID: 521 181 5937

Passcode: mjF0V5

