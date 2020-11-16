 Skip to main content
Wayrynen -Richards death notice Nov. 17, 2020
Agapita Cooney

COONEY — Agapita “Aggie” Cooney passed away Sunday morning at her home in Butte. Cremation has taken place. Memorial services are pending.

