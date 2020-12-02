 Skip to main content
VINCENT — Timothy Vincent Jr., age 45, of Butte, Montana, passed away Nov. 23, 2020. Services will be held at a later date and will be announced when arrangements are complete. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or to share a memory of Timothy.

