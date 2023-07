MacMILLAN—Timothy “Tim” Edward MacMillan, age 64, of Butte, MT, passed away on July 18, 2023. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 26th, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 2100 Farragut Ave. in Butte. Visitation will begin one hour prior beginning at 10:00 a.m. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be made to the Butte Athletic Council at P.O. Box 3163, Butte, MT 59701. Please visit buttefuneralhoem.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Tim.