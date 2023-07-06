Wayrynen- Richards
McGOVERN - Thomas J. McGovern passed away Friday evening in Butte. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of his Life will be conducted at time and place to be announced. His obituary can be read at www.wayrynen-richards.com.
