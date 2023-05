AXELSON - Friends of Mr. Steve Axelson are asked to call at Aldersgate United Methodist Church beginning Wednesday morning, May 10th, at 10 o'clock and then to join with the family for services at 11 with Pastor Seth Leypoldt officiating. Entombment with Military Honors will be in Mount Moriah Cemetery. Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor's choice. ATTN: United Veterans Council. All officers and members are requested to attend services for Mr. Axelson.