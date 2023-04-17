AXELSON - Stephen P. "Steve" Axelson, age 75, of Butte, Montana, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Obituary and complete service information to follow. Memorials in honor of Steve are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Please visit www.axelsonfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share memory of Steve. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services is greatly privileged to care for Steve and his family. It is the greatest honor to care for those who have come before us.