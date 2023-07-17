Wayrynen- Richards
O’NEIL—Memorial services for Shirley O’Neil will be conducted Friday, July 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in Aldersgate United Methodist Church with Pastor Seth Leypoldt officiating. Interment of ashes will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.
