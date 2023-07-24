Wayrynen- Richards
MCCLOSKEY—A celebration of Shirley McCloskey’s life will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Friday, July 28th. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. and the funeral mass at will be celebrated at 11 o’clock.
Wayrynen- Richards
MCCLOSKEY—A celebration of Shirley McCloskey’s life will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Friday, July 28th. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. and the funeral mass at will be celebrated at 11 o’clock.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.