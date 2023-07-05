Seraphina Gordon
GORDON - Friends of Seraphina "Sera" Gordon may call Thursday, July 6, 2023 after 10:00 a.m. in the Duggan Dolan Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
