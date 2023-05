GORDON - Seraphina Annabelle Gordon passed away on May 24, 2023 in Missoula, Montana. Friends may call on July 6, 2023 after 10:00 a.m. in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Funeral Services will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. A complete obituary will be published in a later edition of the Montana Standard.