Wayrynen- Richard
POWERS - Visitation for Sean Powers will begin Thursday evening at 6 o'clock in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home. Memorial services will be conducted Friday at 12 noon in the funeral home. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.
