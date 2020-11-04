Axelson

CARMICHAEL — Rosanna Carmichael, age 86, of Butte, Montana, passed away on October 31, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church, 1500 Majors St., Butte, Montana. Rite of Committal will follow Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery on Harrison Ave. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Rosanna.