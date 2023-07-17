BRINEY – Robert "Bob" C. Briney, age 90, of Butte, MT passed away on June 7, 2023. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison, 3550 Heroes Rd., Helena, MT 59602. The service will begin promptly at 1:00 p.m., please arrive early. A celebration gathering honoring Bob's life will be held following the graveside service in Butte at the McQueen Athletic Club, 3250 Hecla St., beginning at 3:00 p.m. Memorials in honor of Bob are suggested to the Southwest Montana Veteran's Home, 65 Veteran's Circle, Butte, MT 59701. Please visit axelsonfuneralhome.com to leave your condolences or share a memory of Bob.