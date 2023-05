CRADDOCK - Percy Thomas Craddock, age 86, of Butte, Montana, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2023. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Holy Cross Cemetery, 4700 Harrison Ave., Butte, MT, 59701. Following internment, a memorial service and reception will be held beginning at 11:00 A.M., at the American Legion Silver Bow Post #1, 3201 Wynne Ave., Butte, MT, 59701. Please visit axelsonfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or share a memory of Percy.