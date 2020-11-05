Axelson

RIORDAN — Patrick Riordan, age 56, of Butte, Montana, passed away on November 3, 2020. A private funeral mass for his family will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. A Celebration of His Life will be held a later date when it is safe for mourners to gather. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Patrick.