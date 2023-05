DRISCOLL - Friends of Mrs. Noralee Agnes Driscoll may call this evening (Friday), after 5:00 PM, in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Parish Vigil will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 11:00 a.m. In St. Ann's Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.